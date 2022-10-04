Circular on requirement of certificate to cover Modi's event withdrawn

"This may be noted that the circular regarding requirement of certification of antecedent for covering PM Modi's events in Bilaspur tomorrow (October 5) stands withdrawn and all press persons recommended by the state DPR and DPRO are welcome to cover the event," the PIB said.



"All journalists are most welcome to cover Prime Minister's visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted," Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu tweeted.



The police officer also said: "The letter written by SP Bilaspur stands withdrawn. Any inconvenience caused is regretted. Journalists are cordially invited to cover Hon'ble PM's visit to H.P. Shall extend cooperation and facilitate their coverage."