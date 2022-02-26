CJI rues lack of basic judicial infra, stresses need of filling vacancies, raising no. of judges

However, this would not deter the judiciary from rising to the occasion and putting in place systems which may be required to deal with the new regime, and it is an appropriate moment to build sufficient capacities in the high courts so that intellectual property litigation can be conducted efficiently and smoothly , he said.



"These new and additional challenges can be effectively met by strengthening the high courts. Not only do we need to fill the existing vacancies on an urgent basis, but there is also a need to increase the number of judges. With better service conditions, we may be able to attract more and more talents into our fold," the CJI said.



Justice Ramana, in his speech, also referred to the ongoing pandemic and said intellectual property right (IPR) protects creativity and innovation, and its importance has been felt during the Covid times as the vaccines and medications had to be researched, trials had to be conducted and commercial scale manufacturing had to take place within a span of few months.



Referring to the evolution of legal regimes and laws on IPR, he said India has rightfully earned the title of the pharmacy of the world , and the position of the nation as the pharma hub of the globe is largely attributable to the existing IPR regime.



Several pharmaceutical multi-national companies have been contracting research and development to national laboratories in India for the past two decades. The existing framework has enabled a massive growth of pharmaceutical exports by India, with local firms building capabilities in making generic products. The lower price of generic drugs has enabled access to lifesaving medicines for those in the developing and under-developed countries, he said.



The CJI advised the stakeholders that while adjudicating the claims of intellectual property rights, one must balance the contemporary claims with the sustainable interests of the future generations.