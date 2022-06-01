Class 8 students faced maximum difficulties in remote learning: Study

Students of class 8 had faced maximum difficulties in arranging digital devices for online classes during the pandemic, a survey report by the National Achievement Survey (NAS, 2021) on hardships faced by students has revealed.



As many as 84 per cent students in class 8 had trouble keeping up with online classes as they had no access to digital device at home, while 97 per cent experienced anxiety and fear during the pandemic.



The survey was conducted among 4.23 lakh students in more than 62,000 teachers and 15,000 schools in UP.



Post Covid-19, NAS is the first and biggest achievement survey of its kind, and the findings reflect the impact of the pandemic on learning among students.