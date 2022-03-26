Clear weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

Weather remained mainly clear and partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast mainly clear weather to continue during the next 24 hours.



"Weather is expected to remain mainly dry and clear in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.



Srinagar recorded 5.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 0.2 degrees and Gulmarg 0.8 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.