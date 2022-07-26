Cloud-based travel tech platform Spotnana raises $75 million

Cloud-based travel technology provider Spotnana on Tuesday said it has raised $75 million in its Series B funding round led by Durable Capital Partners LP.



Founded by Sarosh Waghmar and Shikhar Agarwal, the platform has raised over $100 million in two years, doubling its employee to over 200 people and the majority of them work in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.



"The infrastructure that has been in place for decades puts huge barriers between suppliers and travelers. We provide an open platform that enables the entire travel ecosystem to work together to deliver unparalleled travel experiences," said CEO Waghmar.