Cong, NCP MPs move suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

NCP MP Vandana Chavan and Congress MP Rajani Patil on Thursday moved suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discusss Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari's remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



In her notice, Chavan said, "The people of Maharashtra are facing rampant disrespect at the hands of their Governor through his outrageous remarks on the revered iconic leaders of not only the State but the country".



On Monday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole accused the BJP of a "deliberate conspiracy" to defame the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the past few weeks, and wondered why the government is not taking action in the matter.