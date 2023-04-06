Congress accuses Adani group of having business links with Chinese firm, flags 'threat' to national security

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Everyday the reason for the PM's eloquent silence on Chinese is becoming evident. This is largely because of Adani's intimate links to China. We had mentioned this first on March 3 in the 'Hum Adanike Hain Kaun' series and today there are further revelations."



Congress leader Amitabh Dubey also said the Congress has asked several questions on China and the Adani issue but the government is break its silence.



"Now this is an issue of national security and they will have to reply," Dubey said.