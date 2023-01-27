Congress accuses govt of lapses in Rahul's security
AICC general secretary, of communications, Jairam Ramesh also tweeted, saying Gandhi was forced to change his plans at the last moment
The Congress on Friday accused the government of withdrawing security personnel from around Rahul Gandhi as the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded action against those responsible for the alleged security breach.
"Police arrangement completely collapsed & Police people who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen. My security people were very uncomfortable with me walking further on yatra so I had to cancel my yatra. Other yatris did the walk," Rahul Gandhi said addressing a press conference in the Khanabal area of Anantnag.
"Lapse in Shri Rahul Gandhi's security detail in Jammu and Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra is disconcerting to say the least. It is GOI's prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PMs and scores of leaders & we demand better security for the Yatris," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter.
"The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this?" asked AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
"The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future," he tweeted.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "Concerned about the serious security lapse in #BharatJodoYatra of @RahulGandhi in Kashmir. It is the duty of the security agencies & J&K administration to provide foolproof security to Rahul Gandhi, other leaders and the Yatra. Accountability has to be fixed for the breach."
The senior party leader also accused the authorities of playing with the security of Gandhi and Congress workers during the Yatra which is in its last phase now.
The Yatra is currently in Kashmir's Anantnag district.
AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh also tweeted, saying Gandhi was forced to change his plans at the last moment due to this morning's "serious security lapse" at Qazigund.