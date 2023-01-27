Congress accuses govt of lapses in Rahul's security

"Lapse in Shri Rahul Gandhi's security detail in Jammu and Kashmir during Bharat Jodo Yatra is disconcerting to say the least. It is GOI's prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PMs and scores of leaders & we demand better security for the Yatris," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Twitter.



"The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this?" asked AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.



"The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse and take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future," he tweeted.



Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "Concerned about the serious security lapse in #BharatJodoYatra of @RahulGandhi in Kashmir. It is the duty of the security agencies & J&K administration to provide foolproof security to Rahul Gandhi, other leaders and the Yatra. Accountability has to be fixed for the breach."