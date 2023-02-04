Congress announces first list of 21 candidates for Nagaland assembly polls

The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 21 candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief K Therie from Dimapur-I.

The list was released after a meeting of the Central Election Committee, headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative assembly of Nagaland," an official statement said.