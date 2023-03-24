Congress calls meeting of senior leaders to protest against Rahul's conviction

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "This is not just a legal issue, but political as well since the ruling party wants to intimidate the opposition leaders."



On Thursday morning, Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname. The Congress leader, however, was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal the Surat court verdict.