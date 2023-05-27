Congress chief Kharge calls meet of Madhya Pradesh leaders on May 29 to discuss poll preparedness

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar held a meeting with the top leadership on Thursday and Friday to discuss the cabinet expansion in the state.



During the May 29 meeting, the party is likely to announce its chief ministerial candidate as well as the guarantees for the people.



The Congress will also decide on the campaign strategy for the state.



Notably, in the last few days, several prominent leaders of the BJP have switched over to the Congress in the state.



The Congress had come to power in 2018 with Kamal Nath as its chief minister. However, the government fell after the rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia who along with his several MLAs joined the BJP in March 2020.



The Congress is hoping to return to power in the state alleging corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and huge anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP.