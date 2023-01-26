Congress, CPI, VCK to boycott TN Governor's 'At Home' reception, DMK to attend

The Congress, CPI, VCK and TVK have announced that they will boycott the 'At Home' reception hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of Republic Day, but the state's ruling DMK has confirmed its attendance at the event.



DMK sources in the DMK told IANS the Governor called Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the phone late Wednesday evening to invite him to the reception, breaking the ice between the two.



There had been no communication between Stalin and Ravi after the latter walked out from the state Legislative Assembly during the inaugural ceremony of the budget session.