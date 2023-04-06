Congress demands disqualification of CPI-M's Kerala legislator

The Congress on Wednesday slammed the ruling CPI-M-led Left for its "double standards", noting how opposition legislators, who failed to get a stay from a court, were disqualified by the Legislature Secretary during its tenure, but CPI-M legislator, A.Raja, was facing no action despite failing to get a stay on his disqualification by the High Court.



"It was on March 20 that Devikulam CPI-M legislator Raja was disqualified by the Kerala High Court and he was given 10 days to obtain a stay from the Supreme Court. And he failed to get the stay, but he continues to be a legislator.



"In 1997, Congress legislator Thampanoor Ravi was removed by the Secretariat the very next day after he failed to obtain a stay and likewise in 2018, K.M. Shaji, an opposition IUML legislator, was also disqualified by the Secretariat the very next day after he failed to get a stay. So Raja has to be removed and a case against him also should be registered for filing fake documents along with his nomination papers," Congress state party chief K. Sudhakaran said.