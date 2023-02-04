Congress fields Bajrang Mahto for Ramgarh by-poll

The Congress on Saturday announced Bajrang Kumar Mahto as its candidate for the by-election to the Ramgarh assembly seat in Jharkhand, a party official said.

Mahto is the husband of Mamta Devi, whose disqualification necessitated the by-election to be held on February 27.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Bajrang Kumar Mahto as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand from Ramgarh constituency," a party statement said.