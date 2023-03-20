Congress fires more questions on Adani issue

"It now transpires that not only is Haryana not receiving the electricity it is due from Adani Power in Mundra, but electricity from Haryana has been illegally diverted to Mundra for onward supply to consumers in Gujarat," he alleged.



The All India Power Engineers' Federation has shown that 1,790.25 million units of electricity power flowed in the reverse direction on the Mundra-Mohindergarh high-voltage direct current line between April and December 2022, he claimed.



"Is it true that Haryana paid for the electricity supplied to Gujarat?" the Congress leader asked.



He also claimed that a July 9, 2018 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India found that the Adani Group had been the major beneficiary of "flawed" coal import tenders issued by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) between July 2012 and February 2016.



"Your personal influence over the then AIADMK-run state government is no secret. Did you play any role in helping your cronies make yet another illicit gain, this time at the expense of Tamil Nadu taxpayers," Ramesh asked.



The Congress has been raising the Adani issue and demanding a JPC after the Hindenburg report levelled several allegations against the business group.