Congress flays Modi govt over fuel price hike

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said: "Congratulations to PM Modiji for achieving his 'target' of Rs 1,000 per LPG cylinder in most parts of the country. There will now be daily 'Vikas' in Petrol & Diesel prices as well. The only affordable things under Modi Govt are communalism & hatred. Everything else is expensive."



Party leader Shashi Tharoor said: "They were just waiting for the elections to be over."