Modi 'twisted decisions' taken by his predecessors out of context to score 'petty debating points', says Cong

The Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his criticism of then PM Indira Gandhi's decision to use the Indian Air Force in Mizoram in 1966, saying he "twisted decisions" taken by his predecessors out of their political and historical context to score "petty debating points".

Responding to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Modi referred to incidents such as the use of the Air Force to "attack the people in Mizoram", a radio transmission of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1962 leaving the people of the northeast to fend for themselves during the Chinese invasion as cases in point of Congress' "neglect" of the region.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that on Thursday, the prime minister's speech revealed the influence of "mischievous distorians on his thinking".