Congress says NSE lifted additional surveillance on Adani Group stocks, questions SEBI's 'inaction'

In another poser made by Ramesh, he said almost a month after the revelations of wrongdoing in the Adani Group, the CEO of the Bank of Baroda said the bank would continue to lend money to the business conglomerate led by industrialist Gautam Adani.



"This statement came at a time when the value of Adani collateral in the form of pledged stock had collapsed by more than half, prompting margin calls by big global lenders concerned about repayment and fresh questions about the group's ability to service and repay its huge debt. Note that the Bank of Baroda is a leading public sector bank that is owned by the people of India, not by PM Modi or the CEO.



"Was this yet another case of phone banking by your government? Is it true that the CEO was subsequently asked to clarify his statement by Members of Parliament on 6 March 2023 at a historic south Indian location, and if so, will you share his answer with the people of India?" Ramesh asked.