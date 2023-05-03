Congress slams BJP's 'double-engine' pitch, says May 10 poll to propel 'derailed' Karnataka engine

In another tweet, Ramesh shared an answer from Minister of Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia to a question in the Rajya Sabha on the closure of the Visveswaraya Iron and Steel Plant of SAIL.



Tagging the screenshot of the question and answer, Ramesh said, "What Double Engine? Here's how the Modi govt is working against the interests of Karnataka. Visveswaraya Iron and Steel Plant of SAIL at Bhadravati in Karnataka is being shut down. The Modi government gave the excuse in Parliament that the plant doesn't have a captive iron ore source in Karnataka. Jhoot!"



"Bhadravati is less than 250 km from Ballari. In fact, the mining lease was allocated to SAIL in October 2011. The reality is BJP's loot engine favours private steel companies who have mines in the state but not SAIL," he alleged.



"The people of Karnataka are fed up with the BJP jhoot engine in Delhi and loot engine in Bengaluru!" Ramesh said.



Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.