Congress stages nationwide Satyagraha against Agnipath Scheme

Congress on Monday held nationwide Satyagraha in more than 3,500 Assembly headquarters across the country against the Agnipath scheme, the party said.



Addressing a press conference, senior party leader Mohan Prakash said: "The Indian National Congress stands with the youth in their demand for an immediate rollback of the Agnipath scheme. The BJP government should not weaken national security by implementing it. The Government should provide security rather than insecurity to the lakhs of men and women who aspire to serve the nation by joining the Armed Forces. The government has itself admitted to a shocking 1,25,000 non-commissioned vacancies in armed forces."



The Monday Satyagraha against the scheme by the Indian National Congress follows a memorandum to the President requesting him to withdraw the controversial scheme.