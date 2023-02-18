Congress starts 'flower on ear' campaign against ruling BJP in Karnataka

Intensifying its election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, the Congress on Saturday launched a 'poster war' against the BJP by pasting 'Kivi Mele Hoova' (flower on the ear) on BJP posters in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The campaign was pursued aggressively a day after Congress MLAs tucked flowers on their ears inside the assembly floor to show their protest against the unfulfilled promises made by the ruling BJP.

The Congress stepped up the 'Kivi Mele Hoova' campaign by taking it to the streets now, the party said in a statement.