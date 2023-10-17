Congress to release manifesto for MP polls, special focus on youth & farmers

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday will release its manifesto, named 'Vachan Patra' for the November 17 Assembly election.

The ‘Vachan Pratra’ has promises for every section and voters -- youth, women and senior citizens. The party is likely to include special packages for the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste voters.

The document will be unveiled by MP Congress President Kamal Nath and AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala at Bhopal’s Ravindra Bhavan, a party spokesman said.

The party has already announced 12 promises, which includes -- Rs 1,500 per month for women under ‘Nari Samman Yojana’, implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), free electricity up to 100 units, farm loan waiver.