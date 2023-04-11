Congress will join hands with all like-minded political parties to defend Constitution: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said with the Narendra Modi government bent on "misusing every power" and elections approaching in several key states, her party will take its message directly to people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution.

In an Op-Ed in "The Hindu", Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi and his government of "systematically dismantling" the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, saying their actions demonstrate a "deep-rooted disdain" for democracy.

She also alleged that the prime minister "ignores" the rising tide of hatred and violence, egged on by BJP and RSS leaders, and has not once called for peace or harmony or acted to reign in the offenders, let alone bring them to justice.