Congress won't allow BJP to raise "One Nation, One Milk" slogan, says Jairam Ramesh

The Congress won’t allow a time to come when the BJP can raise the slogan of “One Nation, One Milk”, the opposition party said on Wednesday while accusing the Centre of seeking “enforced cooperation” between Anand Milk Union Limited (better known as Amul) and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) brand Nandini.

Terming it a "brazen move" to control dairy cooperatives in states, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party will strongly oppose the BJP's efforts to centralise control of cooperatives by replacing farmers' control with theirs.

With assembly elections just a month away in Karnataka, the Congress has trained its guns on the ruling BJP and expressed fears that Nandini — the Rs 21,000 crore brand from the KMF — could be merged with Amul. The BJP has emphatically rejected the charge.