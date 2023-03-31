COVID-19: India records 3,095 fresh cases

India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,095 fresh COVID-19 cases with the active caseload increasing to 15,208, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Friday.

The toll has risen to 5,30,867 with five deaths -- one each reported by Goa and Gujarat and three reconciled by Kerala -- in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am said.

The daily positivity was recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.91 per cent.