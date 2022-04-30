COVID: India reports 3,688 new infections, 50 fatalities

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,25,33,377, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.



The number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.89 crore.



India's COVID-19 tally crossed the two crore-mark on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.



Out of 50 fatalities, 45 were reported from Kerala, two each from Delhi and Maharashtra, and one from Uttar Pradesh.



Of total deaths so far, 1,47,842 have been reported from Maharashtra, 69,011 from Kerala, 40,099 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,174 from Delhi, 23,507 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,201 from West Bengal, among other states.



The health ministry has stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.



"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification.