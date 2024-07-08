'Cronyism' is Modi govt's primary economic policy, says Congress

Accusing the Modi government of practising "cronyism", the Congress on Monday, 8 July, said companies must expand but at the same time, the government has a responsibility to ensure oligopolies or monopolies do not emerge and that undue advantage arising out of access to political power is not exercised.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh alleged that market concentration continues to grow under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watch, and has reached a new high in key industries such as telecom, airlines, cement, steel, and tyres.

He also shared on X a media report which claimed market concentration continued to increase in India's key industries as top players grabbed a larger share of the business in 2023-24 either through organic growth or acquisition.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, "Cronyism is the non-biological Prime Minister's primary economic policy. Market concentration continues to grow under Mr. Modi's watch, and has reached a new high in key industries such as telecom, airlines, cement, steel, and tyres."