DA crisis: Calcutta HC directs Mamata govt to hold discussion with agitating employees

According to the joint forum convenor Biswajit Mitra, their representatives in New Delhi have already started the coordination on this count and they are hopeful of meeting the President and Vice-President or any one of them. "We are also trying to meet other Union ministers so that we can also explain our stand in the matter to them as well," Mitra said.



A team of 500 representatives of the joint forum is expected to reach the national capital by April 9 and attend a two-day sit-in demonstration there on April 10 and April 11. "On any of these two days we are hoping to have our meeting with the President or Vice-President or any one of them," the joint forum convenor said.