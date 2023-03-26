Daily Covid cases in country highest in 149 days

India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year. The death toll has increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths. While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent.