Defaming husband, calling him 'womaniser and alcoholic' without substantiation amount to cruelty: Bombay HC

The bench further noted that the petitioner's husband was an ex-Army man who retired as a Major, belonged to the upper strata of society and had a standing in society.



The conduct of the petitioner in making unwarranted, false and baseless allegations pertaining to the respondent's character and labelling him as an alcoholic and womaniser has resulted in shredding his reputation in the society, the HC said.



Considering the above, we find that the conduct of the petitioner constitutes cruelty within the meaning of Section 13 (1) (i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act, the court said, adding it was a fit case for grant of divorce.