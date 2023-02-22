Delhi airport sees 27 flight diversions due to dense fog on Wednesday morning
As many as 27 flights that were to land at the airport here were diverted on Wednesday morning as dense fog disrupted services
The national capital witnessed a dense layer of fog in the morning, which is unusual in February.
A source at the Delhi airport said that due to bad weather, 27 flight diversions were reported between 7 am and 10 am. These flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar, Varanasi and Lucknow, the source added.
In the morning, Delhi airport tweeted that due to dense fog, flight operations may get affected.
According to an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility levels had dropped to 50 metres at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
