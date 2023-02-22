Delhi airport sees 27 flight diversions due to dense fog on Wednesday morning

As many as 27 flights that were to land at the airport here were diverted on Wednesday morning as dense fog disrupted services.

The national capital witnessed a dense layer of fog in the morning, which is unusual in February.

A source at the Delhi airport said that due to bad weather, 27 flight diversions were reported between 7 am and 10 am. These flights were diverted to Jaipur, Amritsar, Varanasi and Lucknow, the source added.