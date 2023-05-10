Delhi CM's residence construction: NGT sets up committee to probe violation of environmental norms

"In view of the above averments and the significance of requirement of compliance for cutting trees and providing a green belt as a condition for constructions in congested and polluted city of Delhi, we consider it necessary to ascertain the factual position by constituting a joint Committee comprising Chief Secretary, Delhi, Principal Secretary, Environment & Forest, Delhi, nominee of the Delhi Urban Art Commission and District Magistrate of the area (District Magistrate, North)," the bench said in its order.



"Meeting of the Committee may be held within one week and the report may be furnished within three weeks from today. The Committee will be free to interact with any other Department or Authority and undertake a visit to the site. It may meet online or offline as may be found viable. If any violations are found, the Committee may take remedial action in coordination with the concerned statutory authorities, in accordance with law," it directed.



The bench listed the matter for further consideration on May 31.