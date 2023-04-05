Delhi court extends Sisodia's judicial custody, to hear bail plea on April 12

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till April 17 in connection with the excise policy case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and will hear his bail plea on April 12.



Appearing for Sisodia, Advocate Vivek Jain submitted that no offence of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is made out against him (Sisodia).



After hearing the arguments at length by Sisodia's counsel, Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court, listed his bail for April 12.