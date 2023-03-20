Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha likely to appear before ED today

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is likely to join the second round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.



On Thursday, her second round of questioning had to be done which she skipped saying that she would reply through emails or question her at her own residence.



After that the ED sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.