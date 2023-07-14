Delhi excise policy case: SC issues notice on Sisodia's pleas, to hear interim bail on July 28

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 14, sought responses of the CBI and ED on the pleas moved by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking bail in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the now-scrapped excise policy.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M. Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice on the two petitions filed by the senior AAP leader challenging orders of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the CBI and ED cases, respectively.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, urged the apex court to grant Sisodia interim bail to meet his ailing wife. On it, the court issued notice and posted the matter for hearing on application for interim bail on July 28.