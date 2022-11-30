Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges

The ED has arrested another businessman, Amit Arora, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, official sources said Wednesday.



Arora is director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited located in Gurugram. This is the sixth arrest in this case by the ED.



Arora was arrested last night under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.



He is expected to be produced before a local court where the agency will seek his custody, the sources said.