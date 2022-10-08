Delhi Excise Policy scam: ED seizes Rs 1 cr from bizman's house

In connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 1 crore from the house of a businessman in the national capital, sources said on Saturday.

Following the seizure of the cash, the ED will now call him to join the investigation, the sources said without providing any further details.

The businessman's house was searched as the probe agency on Friday conducted day-long raids at more than 35 locations across Punjab, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.