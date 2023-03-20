Delhi HC grants interim bail to ex-Congress MLA in manhandling on-duty police officers case

The court also imposed certain conditions one being that Khan will provide service at the "Adult Education Centre" and that he shall not indulge in similar kind of offence again.



In January, the Saket Court's Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sonu Agnihotri had dismissed Khan's bail plea observing that if law enforcers are attacked and abused and accused are granted bail, it won't serve a right message to the society.



Khan's counsel had argued that a false case was filed against him to keep him in custody because he raised social issues against the police.