Delhi HC lists for hearing on Feb 2 pleas on 2020 riots

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday listed for hearing on February 2 petitions concerning the 2020 North East Delhi riots, including those pertaining to alleged hate speeches by certain political leaders, and asked the Centre to state if the speeches in question are the subject of proceedings before the Supreme Court.

"If these hate speeches are a subject matter before the Supreme Court, what are we going to do? Please let us know next week. These issues can’t be agitated simultaneously," remarked the court which was hearing a plea by Shaikh Mujtaba Farooq for the registration of FIRs against some BJP leaders for allegedly having made hate speeches.

The central government lawyer said several petitions related to hate speeches are pending before the top court and are coming up for hearing next month.

The court then deferred the hearing on the plea by Farooq along with some other petitions related to the riots and granted time to the Centre’s lawyer to obtain instructions on its query.