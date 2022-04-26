Delhi HC seeks EC's stand on plea seeking model election procedure for political parties

However, various political parties out of the registered ones do not mandatorily conduct intra-party elections, and as such, no steps have been taken by the Election Commission to address the same," it said.



It further stated that the concept of democracy has evolved to include evolved standards of transparency and accountability, which is evidenced by the Right To Information being recognised as a crucial right in electoral democracy. The subsequent passage of the Right to Information Act, and the various judgments of the Supreme Court called for greater accountability and transparency in the electoral system, including election financing, information on political candidates and adherence, etc.