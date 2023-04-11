Delhi HC seeks police's response on Sukesh Chadrashekhar's aide's plea

While the court listed the matter for the next hearing on May 23, it asked the Delhi Police to file a status report.



During the hearing, the Delhi Police counsel said there are a lot of documents and recoveries made in the case and sought four weeks' time to file the status report.



Irani's lawyer, however, said that she has been in custody since her arrest and urged the court to grant her bail.



According to the EOW, Irani had introduced Chandrasekhar to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and facilitated his meetings with more Bollywood personalities.