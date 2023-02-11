Delhi L-G removes AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah, others as govt nominees from DISCOMS board

He had asked for the removal of the above mentioned political appointees on the DISCOMS boards with immediate effect, pending the President's decision, and asked for senior government officials to replace them on the boards of the DISCOMS.



The Delhi government which owns 49 per cent of stake in the private DISCOMS used to nominate senior government officials so that the interests of the government and people of Delhi could be taken care of, in decisions taken by the DISCOMS boards.



"However, these AAP nominees on the DISCOMS, in a quid pro quo arrangement involving commissions and kickbacks, instead of acting vigilant in interest of the people and government of Delhi, acted in cahoots with the BRPL and BYPL boards facilitated a decision by their boards to decrease the LPSC rates from 18 per cent to 12 per cent, and in the process unduly benefitted them to the tune of Rs 8,468 crore -- an amount that would have gone to the Delhi government excheqer," reads the statement from the L-G Secretariat.