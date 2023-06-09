Delhi Police takes woman wrestler to WFI chief's office in national capital as part of probe

A Delhi Police official said the wrestler, accompanied by women police personnel, was taken to the WFI office at 1.30 pm. "They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment," the police official said.



Hours after the police left the place, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was among those leading the protest, took to Twitter to express her disappointment at media reports that claimed that the wrestlers had reached the WFI office for compromise.