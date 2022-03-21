Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's bail plea adjourned

On March 3, a bench had reserved its order after hearing the submissions of parties in the matter.



Opposing the bail plea, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad argued on the relevance of the speech given by Umar Khalid in Amravati in February 2020. He said the bail application was rejected on February 11, pointing out that the announcement of Donald Trump visiting India came on the same day.



During the course of the hearing, Khalid's counsel, opposing the charges under the Indian Penal Code and UAPA, termed the charge sheet a "work of fiction". He argued that the speech given by Khalid was about Gandhi, harmony, and the Constitution, and it is not a crime.