Delhi to get its new mayor on Wednesday after long wait

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, who had sought an early conduct of the election.

In a shot in the arm for the ruling AAP, the apex court also held that the members nominated by the L-G to MCD cannot vote to elect the mayor.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

However, it has been over two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 last.

A month after the high-stakes municipal polls, the House had convened for the first time on January 6. It had adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP.

The second and third meetings called on January 24 and February 6 also failed to carry out the exercise, and were both adjourned without electing a mayor, triggering much political bickering among parties in the two months since the civic polls.

The crisis also impacted the annual budget proceedings and the schedule of taxes for year 2023-24 was passed by the Special Officer of the MCD on February 15, since the deliberative wing has not come into place.