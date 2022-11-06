Delhi's AQI settles in very poor category, minimum temp 3 notches above the season's average

The overall air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday, while the minimum temperature settled at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 1.10 pm stood at 341.

The areas in the national capital which recorded an air quality index in the "very poor" category included Alipur with its AQI at 357, Shadipur at 321, NSIT Dwarka at 348, DTU Delhi at 306, ITO at 335, Sirifort at 351, Mandir Marg at 333, RK Puram at 365 and Aya Nagar at 333.