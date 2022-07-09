Delhi's minimum temp over 30 deg C, rain expected

According to the IMD, cloudy sky with thundershowers is expected in the national capital in the next few days.



The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (86) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.