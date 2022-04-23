Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every COVID-19 infected person infecting two others: IIT-Madras analysis

Asked if it can be deduced that this is the beginning of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Delhi, Dr Jayant Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT-Madras, said it would be too early to declare an onset of another wave.



We can only say right now that every person is affecting two others....but we need to wait a bit to declare onset...we don't know about the immunity status and whether the people who got affected during the third wave in January are getting affected or not again, he told PTI.



For other metro cities -- Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Jha said the number of cases are too low to ascertain a trend.