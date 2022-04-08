Delhi's temperature may settle around 40 deg C today; heat wave likely: IMD

A "severe" heat wave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.



The quality of air in Delhi remained in the "poor" category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 244 at 8 am, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".