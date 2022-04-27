Demolition row: AAP stages protest outside BJP Headquarters

The workers of Aam Aadmi Party, in hundreds, staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters in the national capital over the issue of demolition of illegal encroachments.

The protestors raised slogans against the saffron party, just 500 m away from its headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the city.



They accused the BJP of indulging in massive corruption and collecting money from the Delhiites in the name of illegal encroachments.